Cola Dennis, 83, died Tuesday March 19 in New Orleans. Mrs. Dennis was preceded in death by her parents Vera Mae and Thomas E. Isbell Sr. Survived by her children Russell Dennis Jr. , Tammy Indovina (Ace), Desiree Roper., and Daryl Dennis. 8 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL STREET, NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
