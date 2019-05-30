Molero, Colinda Ann
Colinda Ann Molero, age 45, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in New Orleans, LA on May 30, 1973 to Carolyn A. Silva and the late Clyde Anthony Molero (fondly remembered as Poppa), Colinda was a lifelong resident of St Bernard Parish. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Destiny Lynn Ducote, Paul Joseph Ducote Jr. (Lexi), and Anthony Clyde Ducote (Donna); grandchildren: Alayna, Sophia, Drew and Serenity; sisters: Alisha Atkinson (Johnny) and Miranda Silva; godson, Tanner; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her precious pup Budda. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Chalmette in Chalmette, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019