Cologero Cosimo "Carl" Portera Jr.

Cologero (Carl) Cosimo Portera, Jr. passed away on May 2, 2019 at his home in Norco. Beloved husband of the late Adele Part Portera. Beloved father of Steven Lyons, Angela Portera (Dayna Dufrene), Nikki Poage (Donnie). Grandfather of Eli Portera, Donnie Poage, Jr, Chloe Plummer, Parker and Mia Portera-Dufrene. Son of the late Cologero C. Portera, Sr and LaVera (Betty) Flowers Portera. Brother of Carla Grunberg (Rickey) and Charles Portera (James), and special cousin Jamie Scaffidi. Also survived by other relatives and his pets Buddy, Lacy and Ollie. Carl, age 60, was a lifelong resident of St. Charles Parish and was a hair stylist at his salon in St. Rose. If Carl wasn't at his shop, he could be found at Winn-Dixie, out to eat, or with his grandkids. He was always ready to share the latest gossip. Carl was a character, his friends and family knew this well. He loved his children and grandchildren. And longed to be reunited one day with the love of his life in heaven. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm with visitation beginning at 11:00 am. Interment in Jefferson Memorial Gardens, St. Rose. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the in his name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerhf.com. Information 504-835-2341.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019
