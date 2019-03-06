The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament-St. John of Arc Catholic Church
8321 Burthe Street
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament-St. John of Arc Catholic Church
8321 Burthe Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Columbia Argieard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Columbia Argieard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Columbia Argieard Obituary
Columbia Argieard, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Alphonse J. Argieard, II. Father of Alphonse J. Argieard, III (Lin), Dimitros R. Argieard (Terri), Esperanza Argieard Davis (Darrell) and the late Gregory M. Argieard; Sister of Blanche Williams (Howard), and the late Alberta Bryant Braboy; Grandmother of Patrice A. Tumblin, Gregory M. Argieard, Jr., Jeanneda Argieard Luke, Nicole M. Argieard, Kristen Argieard Quiballo and Alphonse J. Argieard, IV; Great grandmother of Gregory M Argieard, III, Helen Quiballo, Nova Luke, and Chance Argieard; Aunt of Stephanie Williams, Howard Williams, Jr., and Howard Williams, III. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also priest and parishioners of Blessed Sacrament-St. John of Arc Catholic Church and surrounding Churches are invited to attend the Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament-St. John of Arc Catholic Church, 8321 Burthe Street, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:00 am; Visitation will begin at 9:00 am; Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rhodes Funeral Home
Download Now