|
|
Columbia Argieard, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Alphonse J. Argieard, II. Father of Alphonse J. Argieard, III (Lin), Dimitros R. Argieard (Terri), Esperanza Argieard Davis (Darrell) and the late Gregory M. Argieard; Sister of Blanche Williams (Howard), and the late Alberta Bryant Braboy; Grandmother of Patrice A. Tumblin, Gregory M. Argieard, Jr., Jeanneda Argieard Luke, Nicole M. Argieard, Kristen Argieard Quiballo and Alphonse J. Argieard, IV; Great grandmother of Gregory M Argieard, III, Helen Quiballo, Nova Luke, and Chance Argieard; Aunt of Stephanie Williams, Howard Williams, Jr., and Howard Williams, III. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also priest and parishioners of Blessed Sacrament-St. John of Arc Catholic Church and surrounding Churches are invited to attend the Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament-St. John of Arc Catholic Church, 8321 Burthe Street, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:00 am; Visitation will begin at 9:00 am; Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019