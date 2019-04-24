|
|
Connie Lacoste Taranto passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at age 54. She was born in New Orleans on June 27, 1964 to Rene and Carole Lacoste. Wife of Brett Taranto, Sr., mother of Jessica Taranto Locascio (Ashton) and Brett Taranto, Jr. (Dominique), grandmother of Cooper and Charley Locascio, Kai, Desi, Anthony and Dominic Taranto, sister of Reynell Marquette (Mark), Bonnie Tumbagahan, Rhonda Fink (James), Robin Lacoste and Renee Lynn Catalanotto. Connie was a graduate of Grace King High School and later worked as a bartender at Player's Pub in Metairie, LA. Connie was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1 pm. With public visitation beginning at 10 am. To leave condolences and sign the funeral guestbook online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019