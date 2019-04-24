Connie Marie Abadie, a native of New Orleans, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born November 25, 1956, to the late Walter Abadie, Sr. and the late Katie Mae Walker Abadie. She leaves to cherish her memory her companion of 25 years, Barry Johnson, son, Ron Elliot Harper, grandchildren, Romelo Harper, Tia Jackson, Ron Harper, Jr. and Arianne Harper. Beloved sister of Janice, Diane, Suzanne (Sanders), Alfred Abadie and Kathy Abadie Tolliver (Ned). She was preceded in death by her siblings: Anthony, Walter, Jr. and Phil Abadie, Priscilla Anderson and Hazel Celius. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Connie was a graduate of Alcee Fortier Senior High School, Class of 1974. She graduated from Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO), where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Jackson State University in Jackson, MS, where she received her Master's Degree in Public Policy and Administration. Connie was an IT Specialist with the Department of Agriculture's National Finance Center. She previously worked for the Department of the Navy, U. S. Post Office and Veterans Administration before beginning her tenure at the National Finance Center for over 30 years of Federal Service. Relatives, co-workers and friends of the family are all invited to attend the Funeral Services at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at The Church at New Orleans at 11700 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA. Bishop Kevin J. Boyd, Sr. officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment at Mount Olivet Mausoleum, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave., New Orleans, LA. Arrangement by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guest book. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary