Connie T. Cambre passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born in Crystal Springs, MS and was a resident of LaPlace. Connie was an Catholic Educator who taught at various schools in the River Parishes. Connie was a true golden girl, and not because of her days at LSU, she was a beacon of golden light to all who crossed her path. She was a true servant, to all those lucky enough to be in that light. She showed her love through her actions and presence; her strength inspiring. She will be greatly missed in physical presence, but the values she exemplified have been forever instilled in her family, friends, and students and will endlessly shine on. Beloved wife of Philip J.Cambre. Loving mother of Christopher Cambre (Danielle) and Adam Cambre (Emily). Grandmother of Justin Mourain, Abagail Cambre, Owen Cambre, Sarah Rose Cambre, Juliette Cambre and Genevieve Cambre. Daughter of the late Clell Tillman and Dorris Stoup Tillman. Sister of Tony Tillman (Donna). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 529 W. 5th St., LaPlace on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow in St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory preferred to Michael J. Fox Foundation or St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Arrangements by Millet-Guidry Funeral Home. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019