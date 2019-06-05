Constance D. Burkenstock, a native of New Orleans and resident of River Ridge, parishioner of St. Matthew the Apostle, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, June 3rd at the age of 90. Born March 19, 1929, she leaves behind her daughters, Constance A. Burkenstock (Linda), Jeanette B. Battle (Erich), her sons, Harold L. Burkenstock, Sr. (Terry), Bruce G. Burkenstock, Sr. (Judy), Lloyd G. Burkenstock, III (Jane), Bryan A. Burkenstock (Susan), Brent L. Burkenstock and grandchildren: Harold, Jr., Andrea, Bruce, Jr., Christina, Julie, Lauren, David, Elizabeth, Kathryn, Ashley, Jordan, Lindsey, Blake, Austin, Chandler, Blaze and 10 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Harold Joseph Verloin DeGruy and Irma Mary Neyrey, husband Lloyd G. Burkenstock, Jr., sister Yvonne Ganucheau, brother Harold Joseph Verloin DeGruy, Jr. and grandson Ryan G. Battle. Graduated from Mount Carmel Academy 1945, Loyola University 1950, B.S. Medical Technology. St. Louis IX award 2004, Eucharistic Minister, promoter of the Miraculous Medal Society, past president of Shady Oaks Garden Club, Les Dames Homemakers, Our Lady's Ladies, Friendship Ring Quilting Society, Legion of Mary, Medical Technology Club, past member of Jefferson Parish Homemakers, St. Theresa of the Little Flower, Marion Monument of Priest, River Road Historical Society and Jefferson Parish Council Garden Club. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation and funeral Mass at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 10021 Jefferson Hwy., River Ridge, LA on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Visitation 10:00-12:00 with Mass to follow. Burial will be private. The family is forever indebted to her many caregivers, especially Jamie Wallace. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary