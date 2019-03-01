Constance G. Lally passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 72. She was born in New Orleans and was the daughter of late Mr. & Mrs. Sidney J. Gleason Jr. Constance is survived by her husband Ernest J. Lally Jr.; daughters, Angela L. Seither (Tuna) and Brigitte L. Hebert (Richard); grandchildren, Brody, Lally and Sidney Seither, Etienne, Hugh and Bennett Hebert as well as her extended family and friends. Constance was a graduate of Riverdale High School. She worked for many years as the Head of her Department at Home Depot until she retired. Constance was a loving mother, grandmother and wife and will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2 pm. Public visitation will begin at 12 pm followed by a graveside service at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To view and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary