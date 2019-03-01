The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
For more information about
Constance Lally
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Lally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance G. Lally

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Constance G. Lally Obituary
Constance G. Lally passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 72. She was born in New Orleans and was the daughter of late Mr. & Mrs. Sidney J. Gleason Jr. Constance is survived by her husband Ernest J. Lally Jr.; daughters, Angela L. Seither (Tuna) and Brigitte L. Hebert (Richard); grandchildren, Brody, Lally and Sidney Seither, Etienne, Hugh and Bennett Hebert as well as her extended family and friends. Constance was a graduate of Riverdale High School. She worked for many years as the Head of her Department at Home Depot until she retired. Constance was a loving mother, grandmother and wife and will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2 pm. Public visitation will begin at 12 pm followed by a graveside service at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To view and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now