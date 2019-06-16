Constance (Connie) Willis Schaeffer, age 65, departed this life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Harvey, LA. Born on March 6, 1954 to the late Louis Willis Sr. and Dorothy Mae (Mona) Willis, Constance was the devoted wife of Jimmy Schaeffer Sr. for 46 years, and retired from the Orleans Parish School Board after more than 29 years of service. She is survived by her children, Tanya Schaeffer Roberts (Reginald) and Jimmy Schaeffer Jr. (Kashena); sisters, Meriel W. Mattio and Donna E. Willis; brothers, Ray A. Willis and Marlon Clark (Sandra); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by three sisters, Sherry W. Johnson, Terry P. Parker and Germaine W. Vantress; and one brother, Louis Willis Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00AM at Faith Walkers Church, 1240 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 18, 2019