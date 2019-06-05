Constantina "Tena" Friscella Gore passed away at the age of 95 at her daughter-in-law's home where she was cared for in Robert, Louisiana on June 2, 2019. She was raised on a farm in Grand Calliou, Louisiana by her parents Guiseppe Frisella and Rosa Grasso, one of thirteen children. She was known as "Monie" to her family. She enjoyed growing plants, working in her yard, and was a huge N.O. Saints fan. Tena is survived by her eldest son William J. Gore (Jerlene); her daughter-in-law and care giver Linda Francis Greenhaw Gore; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; and one sister Betty Frisella Buchon. She was preceded in death by her husband Seben J. Gore Sr.; her daughter Elizabeth Rose Gore Gaudet; and her son Seben J. Gore Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, June 8, 2019 Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home in Ponchatoula, 100 W Magnolia, Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, from 11:00 AM until the funeral service begins at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Cypress Grove Cemetery, New Orleans, Louisiana. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary