The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
Resources
More Obituaries for Constantina Gore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constantina Friscella "Tena" Gore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Constantina Friscella "Tena" Gore Obituary
Constantina "Tena" Friscella Gore passed away at the age of 95 at her daughter-in-law's home where she was cared for in Robert, Louisiana on June 2, 2019. She was raised on a farm in Grand Calliou, Louisiana by her parents Guiseppe Frisella and Rosa Grasso, one of thirteen children. She was known as "Monie" to her family. She enjoyed growing plants, working in her yard, and was a huge N.O. Saints fan. Tena is survived by her eldest son William J. Gore (Jerlene); her daughter-in-law and care giver Linda Francis Greenhaw Gore; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; and one sister Betty Frisella Buchon. She was preceded in death by her husband Seben J. Gore Sr.; her daughter Elizabeth Rose Gore Gaudet; and her son Seben J. Gore Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, June 8, 2019 Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home in Ponchatoula, 100 W Magnolia, Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, from 11:00 AM until the funeral service begins at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Cypress Grove Cemetery, New Orleans, Louisiana. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now