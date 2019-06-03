Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Consuelo McGregor Vinot. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Consuelo McGregor Vinot, affectionately known as Connie, passed away on June 1, 2019 in Slidell, Louisiana at the age of 83. She was a longtime native of New Orleans and a current resident of Slidell. Connie is the loving mother of Edward Jules Vinot, Pamela Vinot Levy, and adopted daughter Cathy A. Vidrine. She is the beloved grandmother of Lyle "L.J." Anthony Levy Jr., Ashley Danielle Levy, Todd Edward Levy, and Tyler Louis Levy and the cherished sister of the late John "Johnny" Cannon McGregor Jr. Connie was preceded in death by her spouse Edward Jules Vinot Jr. and her parents Consuela Rodriguez McGregor and Freddie Zimmer. Connie's children and grandchildren were the loves of her life and she loved nothing more than spending time with them. She also took great pride in the Facebook group she was administrator of, Friends Who Like Joey and Rory and enjoyed camping and taking pictures. Connie is also the proud mother of two Chinese pugs, Lightning and Thunder. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in the chapel of Audubon Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6 at 1:00 p.m. located at 61101 Hwy 11 in Slidell. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the same location. Memories and condolences may be shared at



