Cora Lee Vinnett Anderson, age 87 a retired cook for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, LA departed this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Beloved Grandmother of Carlentina (Tina) Smith Blackmore. Great-grandmother of Shawna and Maia Blackmore. Mother-in-law of Gail G. Smith. Sister of Audrey V. Eugene. Sister-in-law of Eula Vinnett. Godmother of Lionel Royal, Benjamin Vinnett, Valencia J. Spotville and Erica Carter. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of Fifth African Baptist Church-St. Rose, LA and Franklin Avenue B.C. are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Fifth African Baptist Church, 174 4th Street from 9:30 am until 11:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 am. Interment Jefferson Memorial Gardens-11316 River Road, St. Rose, LA.. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019