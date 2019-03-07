Cora Phyfer Coleman, (affectionately known to her family and friends as "Tootie") passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 70. Born in High Point, North Carolina, she was raised in Harahan, Louisiana and resided in Metairie, Louisiana for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Coleman, III, her parents, Hal Philip Phyfer and Loraine Deweese Phyfer, and her niece Dori Fontaine Foye. She is survived by her children, William C. Coleman, IV and Kelli A. Coleman, her sister, Florence Cannon (Joe), her grandchildren, Jason Farrell and Jayla Farrell, her sisters-in-law, Loretta Coleman and Karen Coleman, and her niece, Lisa Foret (Marty). She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews as well as other family members and friends. She attended Riverdale High School and was a former employee of the Treasure Chest Casino and most recently Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home until her retirement several years ago. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter, 1 Humane Way, New Orleans, Louisiana 70123. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary