Corey A. Kennedy entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 49. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of McKinney, TX. Corey was employed as a Finance Manager with Hall Nissan Virginia Beach, VA. Devoted father of Dennis Wade and Corey A. Kennedy, Jr. Son of Theodore (Anita) Kennedy, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Harry. Grandson of the late Leander and Olivia Harry, Alfred Wesley, and Annie Mae Kennedy. Brother of Theodore (Pamela) Kennedy, Cedrick Kennedy, and Kristen "Stank" Kennedy (Darien) Vancourt. Former husband of Danyell Bouton Kennedy, also survived by 2 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church 1738 L B Landry Blvd. New Orleans, LA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Howard Clark, Jr. officiating / Pastor Norman Francis Host Pastor. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA.