The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
Resources
More Obituaries for Corina Melendez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corina Isabel "Kala" Melendez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Corina Isabel "Kala" Melendez Obituary
Corina "Kala" Isabel Melendez, age 78 passed away peacefully with the hand of her loving daughter. She was born on November 5, 1940 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. She is preceded in death by her husband, the late Archie Boyd. She is survived by her children, Maria Escobar (Javier) and Ricardo Melendez (Mirna), grandchildren, Sara Rodriguez (Marco), Alexis Escobar (Eby), Jorge Escobar, Brittney Melendez and Brianna Melendez, and her great-granddaughter Sophia Rodriguez, along with numerous sisters, brothers, cousins, nieces and nephews. "Kala" loved to cook, work in her garden, she enjoyed dancing, spending time with her family, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She cherished her dogs, Archie and Chester. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, followed by the Funeral Mass beginning at 1:00 pm in the Chapel. Memories and condolences may be left to the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now