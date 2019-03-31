Corina "Kala" Isabel Melendez, age 78 passed away peacefully with the hand of her loving daughter. She was born on November 5, 1940 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. She is preceded in death by her husband, the late Archie Boyd. She is survived by her children, Maria Escobar (Javier) and Ricardo Melendez (Mirna), grandchildren, Sara Rodriguez (Marco), Alexis Escobar (Eby), Jorge Escobar, Brittney Melendez and Brianna Melendez, and her great-granddaughter Sophia Rodriguez, along with numerous sisters, brothers, cousins, nieces and nephews. "Kala" loved to cook, work in her garden, she enjoyed dancing, spending time with her family, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She cherished her dogs, Archie and Chester. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, followed by the Funeral Mass beginning at 1:00 pm in the Chapel. Memories and condolences may be left to the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary