Corinna Ann Hoffman, was born August 29, 1996 and tragically taken from this world far too soon on February 12, 2019. She was 22, a native of Harahan and lived in Texas for the past 8 years and Shreveport for the past 3 months. Corinna was loved by so many that there will be a void that can never be filled. She was full of love, laughter and had such a bubbly personality that would light up a room. She had a heart of gold and full of compassion. Corinna was a certified nursing assistant who had a passion for working with the elderly and the infirmed. She loved her sister and little brother and would do anything for them, she is sorely missed by them. Our hearts are broken, but we know that you are in a better place. Beloved daughter of Grace Parks Shockman (Joshua) and Charles Hoffman. Big sister of Emma Pope and Brandon Pope. Granddaughter of Josephine Parks and the late Everette J. Parks and Lloyd Hoffman and the late Tommie Hoffman. Former stepdaughter of Brian Pope. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral. A Memorial Service will be held at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.