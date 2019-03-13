The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Corinne Ann Michell, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 62. She was the devoted wife of John Henry Michell for 28 years and the mother of Michel Neil. She is also survived by a grandson, two brothers, Mark and Randy Michel and three nieces, Jessica Michel, Clara Hwang and Lauren Michel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Michel, Jr. and Barbara Melliet. Corinne was a certified nurse's aide and a resident of Slidell, LA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Jeffersonian Mausoleum located in Garden of Memories Cemetery. To access the interment site, please follow the blue arrows. In lieu of flowers and in appreciation, contributions to the , 2325 Severn Avenue, Suite 8, Metairie LA 70001-6918, www.louisianalung.org or to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, https://hdsa.org are preferred. The online guestbook is available is at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019
