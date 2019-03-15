The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Corinne Rachal "Cookie" Gaspard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Corinne Rachal "Cookie" Gaspard Obituary
Corinne "Cookie" Rachal Gaspard, Age 91 was born to the late Cleveland, Sr. and Emily Gallien Rachal on March 16, 1927. A lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA, She departed this earthly life at Lafon Nursing Facility of the Holy Family on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Wife of the late Charles J. Gaspard, Sr. Sister of Margaret Rachal Price, Elsie Rachal Christophe (Justin), Mazie Rachal Beaudoin, Cleveland "Buddy" Jr. (Doretha), Charles, Sr. (Laura), Ray (Florence), Floyd (Shirley), the late Ambrose Rachal, Sr. and Doretta Rachal Balthazar. Beloved mother of Vanessa Gaspard Gueringer (Lloyd), Terry Gaspard Nelson (Larry), Susan Gaspard Anderson (Marty), Danielle Gaspard Winfield (Felton), Michael (the late Myrtle), Vernon, Sr., Donald, Sr. (the late Verna Dean), the late Charles J. Jr. and Melva Ann Gaspard. Also survived by a host of grand and great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 3368 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment St. Louis No. 3 Cemetery, 3421 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Visitation 9 AM IN THE CHURCH. please sign guestbook online @ charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581 4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019
