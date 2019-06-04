Deacon Cornelius A. "Deacon Buddy" Armshaw passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband of the late Kathlyn Lacey Armshaw. Mother of Theresa M. Armshaw, Patrick J. Armshaw, and the late Cornelius J. Armshaw. He is survived by multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. He was the son of the late Joseph Roland Armshaw and Loretta Kelley Armshaw. Survived by a sister, Mary Strecker and preceded in death by his brother, Rev. Joseph Armshaw and his sister, Patricia Armshaw Vaughn. He is also survived by his companion, Charlotte Havens, as well as multiple nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was born in New Orleans, and raised in the Irish Channel neighborhood. He was a resident of Terrytown for over 50 years. He served as a deacon at Christ the King Catholic Church for 38 years. He is retired from the US Postal Service and from Hotel Dieu where he was with pastoral services. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Our Lady of Wisdom Nursing Home for their care and concern for their beloved father. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 535 Deerfield Rd., Terrytown, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary