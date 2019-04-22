Neil was a brilliant and accomplished man. His professional passion was the law. Upon graduation from Loyola University in 1967, he applied for and was selected to be an agent in the FBI. First assigned to the Phoenix, Arizona Bureau, then the San Francisco, California Bureau, he often said it was the most fun job he ever held. Because of his success in the FBI, he was asked to join the US Attorney's Office in New Orleans, Louisiana. While serving as the head of the Organized Crime Strike Force, he was awarded the highest honor bestowed by the Department of Justice, the Attorney General's Award for Exceptional Service in 1978. He subsequently went into private practice specializing in Employment Law; first with The Kullman Firm, then Jones Walker. Neil retired in 2016, leaving colleagues and clients, many of whom had become his closest friends, for a quieter life. Neil's personal passion was his family. Neil was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife, Dione, children, Neil Heusel Jr (Susan Trahant), Catherine Heusel Sutherland (Bill Sutherland), Christian Heusel (Julien Byrne), Carolyn Heusel Hyde (Kent Hyde), and step-children, Meggan McGrew and Jamie McGrew; grandchildren, Rachel Patino, Neil and Alex Heusel, Ezra, Basil, and Tolson Elkins, Dylan Engles and Noah McGrew. The family wishes to thank the staff at Mobile Infirmary and Saad Hospice for their excellent care and compassion shown to Neil and them in his last days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the or a charity of your choosing. Visitation will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm with a memorial service to take place immediately following at 12:00 pm. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary