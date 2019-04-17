Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Alan Henley. View Sign

Craig Alan Henley of Kenner, LA passed away on 4-14-2019. He was born on 4-4-1977 in Marrero, LA to Glen A. Henley and Linda P. Henley. Craig is survived by his son Brandon Alan Henley and his fiancée Nicole Robin. His extended family consists of his grandma Momma Dot Henley, aunt Jamie Henley, nieces Jordan Grundstrom, Harley Henley, Hannah Henley and Hazel Henley. He is also preceded in death by his Grandpa Ed Henley, MawMaw Hazel Pitre, PawPaw James Pitre. He is so very loved by all of the additional close friends and other extended family members too. Craig succumbed to depression on the afternoon of April 14th. He was such a gentle man, with a joyful spirit (which is hard to express in words) and was so loved by all that are close to him. He played the saxophone, loved music, he also ran marathons, was a body block training team member. He also loved animals, loved art, loved people, loved eating hot stuff (A Chilihead) and enjoyed being with the people and pets he loved. He was saved by Jesus Christ early in his life and loved God. He worshiped with his sax at a young age and went on several missions trips as a young man. We have no doubt that he is at peace in heaven with his MawMaw Pitre, Paw Paw's and many other family members he knew and loved. He was going to Delgado Community College to become a pharmacy technician, and he worked at Dogtopia as a canine coach. Also in his free time he and his fiancée volunteered with the Jefferson SPCA. If you knew Craig, you knew he loved to laugh and would try to make you laugh, even though it may have been corny or goofy, this was Craig's nature. He Loved, Laughed, and Lived. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and we will always remember by his joyful attitude. In lieu of flowers we are asking that you please donate to the Jefferson SPCA ( https://www.jeffersonspca.org/donate ) or the National Suicide National Prevention Lifeline ( https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org ). We will have the services and memorial on Monday April 22, 2019 at: Cornerstone Christian Center, 6550 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072, (504) 340-9944. Visitation 5-6PM; Services 6-7PM. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2019

