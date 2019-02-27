Craig Phillip Benton, Sr. "PIE" passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at University Medical Center in New Orleans. He was born on October 26, 1957 to the late Hannah Pearl Cummings Benton, R.N. and the late Charles Phillip Benton, Attorney @ law. Craig was the beloved husband of Oleander Melancon Benton for 39 years. He was the loving father of one child son Craig Phillip Benton, Jr. (Tiereeca). He was proud of his 2 grandsons, Craig Phillip Benton, III and Shawn Paul Benton. He was the brother of two sisters Ava Benton Cohen and Yevette Benton Bullock and one brother Clem C Benton Jr., three aunts; four uncles, 4 sisters-in-law; and 3 brothers-in-law. Craig was employed by Z Ellis and Crown Roofing companies until he retired after Hurricane Katrina. A celebration of Craig's Home going will be held at Ray Avenue Baptist Church, 4712 Ray Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70126 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Interment Resthaven Memorial Park. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary