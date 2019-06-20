|
|
Craig "Tiny" Scott age 60. A Native of Terrebonne and Resident of Houma, LA. Passed away June 11, 2019. Visitation from 9:00a.m. to funeral time 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 22, 2019 at New Salem B.C. 818 Lafayette St., Houma, LA. Interment Southdown Cemetery. Survived by his mother: Beatrice W. Scott and his children, Pamela B. Scott, Craig Scott, Jr., LA Quinto Conrad, Terrance Conrad, Destiny Ross, Destine Ross and Meggie Ross. Sisters, Cheryl (Elmer) Davis, Deondra (Albert) Johnson. Brothers, Donald, Ricky and Wayne Scott. Preceeded in death by his Father: Earl Scott, Sisters, Linda Torregona, Janice Scott, and Brother Steven Scott. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home In Charge.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019