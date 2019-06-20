The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
617 Bond St
Houma, LA 70360
504-522-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig "Tiny" Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Craig "Tiny" Scott Obituary
Craig "Tiny" Scott age 60. A Native of Terrebonne and Resident of Houma, LA. Passed away June 11, 2019. Visitation from 9:00a.m. to funeral time 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 22, 2019 at New Salem B.C. 818 Lafayette St., Houma, LA. Interment Southdown Cemetery. Survived by his mother: Beatrice W. Scott and his children, Pamela B. Scott, Craig Scott, Jr., LA Quinto Conrad, Terrance Conrad, Destiny Ross, Destine Ross and Meggie Ross. Sisters, Cheryl (Elmer) Davis, Deondra (Albert) Johnson. Brothers, Donald, Ricky and Wayne Scott. Preceeded in death by his Father: Earl Scott, Sisters, Linda Torregona, Janice Scott, and Brother Steven Scott. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home In Charge.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
Download Now