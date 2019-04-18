|
|
Craig Travis Smith, Sr. a musician and life-long resident of New Orleans, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 31. He was an avid lover of music who devoted his life to the pursuit of his passions. He was a loving father who enjoyed spending time with his children. Craig is survived by his parents, Joyce Brown, Melvin Davillier and his stepfather Timothy Brown; his children, Kamren, Smith, Josiah Smith, Craig Smith, Jr., Isiah Smith, and Rita Smith; his siblings Timethia Brown-Hughes, Tywain Smith, Tyree Smith, Trenice Porter, Tenisha Breland and his grandmother Nurcile Smith and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandfather Joe Henry Smith. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life, at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, Chapel of Roses, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 9:30 A.M. Visitation begins at 8:30 A.M. Interment, New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 232 McKenzie Road, Tylertown, MS, 39667. Pastor Ronnie London, Officiating.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019