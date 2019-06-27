|
|
Cressenda Ann Bolden age 61. A Native of Terrebonne and Resident of Houma, LA. Passed away June 25, 2019. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to funeral time 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 29, 2019 at New St. Matthews B.C. 3966 Hyw 311 Houma, LA., Interment Crescent Farm Cemetery. Survived by her husband: Carnel Bolden and her son Christopher (Toni) Short; daughter, Chelsea Bolden; step-daughter, Makiva Van Buren; brother, Elgin (Lupe) Short and nieces, Aisha and Latoya Williams, Nephew, LaTerrance (Antionette) Harris, grandchildren, Cymphoni Short, Mekhi and Ashur Van Buren, Kanen Allridge, great-niece, JaMya Dubose and god-child Kylie Stuart. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sullivan and Daisy Brown Short, sister, Cynthia Short: maternal grandparents, James and Beulah Brown; paternal grandparents, Joseph, Sr. and Nola C. Short. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS-TERREBONNE FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019