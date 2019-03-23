|
Crystal Robert passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019; Daughter of Anita Kliebert; Granddaughter of Sylvia B. Morgan and the late Oliver "La La" Morgan; Loving sister of Reshawn Robert. Niece of Sylvia M. Grant, Kimberly M. Hall (Corey Hall), Kevin Morgan, Donald Morgan (Carolyn), Bruce Morgan (Gretchen), Carl Morgan, and Darrell Morgan; She also leaves behind her dearly loved nieces and nephews, Kolby Robert, Kameron Robert, Kayla Robert, Kasey Robert and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of RTA, River Parish Casino and Legacy of Excellence; also pastors, officers, and members of Church of Christ are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Church of Christ, 4636 Elysian Fields Ave. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment: Providence Memorial Park; Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home 3933 Washington Ave. New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019