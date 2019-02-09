Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Cox Jr.. View Sign

Curtis Cox, Jr, 87, died from lung cancer peacefully at his home on Monday, January 21, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Curtis, Sr; by his wife of 62 years, Patsy; and his son, Grant (Marlena). He is survived by his brother Garvin (Velvye), his children Deborah Barbe (Donald), Victoria Moffett (Bobby), Brett Cox, Susan Hoxie (Joel), Rebecca Blache, and Danah Cox; 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. And, Charlotte Dufour, an unexpected late-life companion whose love both enriched Curtis' last years of life and comforted him as he met death. Curtis grew up on St. Roch Park in New Orleans, then moved with his growing family to St. Bernard in the 1950's, living there for over 50 years. After Katrina, he relocated to Slidell. He graduated from Nicholls High School, then earned degrees at LSU and Tulane University. The majority of his career was in N.O. Public Schools, teaching English at Colton Jr. High, where he also wrote, produced, and directed school plays. Curtis later worked as a teacher advocate and Title One Video Production Coordinator. Additionally, he taught at West Georgia State College in the early 70's. After retirement, he continued his videography work with his company, CoxVid, producing and often providing the narration for local commercials and political campaigns. Curtis enjoyed cooking various ethnic foods, drinking bourbon, smoking cigars, fly-fishing, wine making and solving cryptic puzzles. He also tagged along with his brother, Garvin, as a member of the DownTown Irish Club. Together they donned their kilts to attend many functions, including walking in the St Patrick's Day parade. Sorry, ladies, last year was Curtis' final march through the French Quarter...you missed him! Curtis was a wonderful husband, brother, father, and "Paw" who will be greatly missed by his family. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Curtis to reminisce about a caring man who touched many lives. This memorial will be held on Sunday, February 17th, from 6 to 9 pm, at The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room in Covington, LA. Curtis enthusiastically supported and . Donations to these organizations would be appreciated by his family. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 17, 2019

