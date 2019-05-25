The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
For more information about
Curtis Price
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Price Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Curtis Price Sr. Obituary
Curtis Price Sr. peacefully entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 82. He was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Curtis was a retired bus driver with RTA. Beloved husband of Dorothy Price and the late Theresa Price by first marriage. Devoted father of Charlene Price, Curtis Price Jr., Warren (Yvette) Price, Stacey Price (Marvin) Miller, Elaine Ruffin, Daniel (Lisa) Johnson, Rochelle (Johnny) Smith, Noell (Jolanda) Berry, Donna Berry, and the late Terry Price (Louis) Tinson. Son of the late Henry Price Sr. and Amelia Price. Brother of Lionel Price, Henry (Lorraine) Price, and the late Dorothy Anderson, Edna Lloyd, Beulah Mae Duplessis, Gertrude Yates, Warren, Wilbert, and Donald Price Sr., also survived by 28 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Second Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Second Baptist Church, 2836 Sullen Place, New Orleans, LA Tuesday, May 28, 2019at 10:00a.m. Pastor Andre Sigler officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Westlawn Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
Download Now