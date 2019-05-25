Curtis Price Sr. peacefully entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 82. He was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Curtis was a retired bus driver with RTA. Beloved husband of Dorothy Price and the late Theresa Price by first marriage. Devoted father of Charlene Price, Curtis Price Jr., Warren (Yvette) Price, Stacey Price (Marvin) Miller, Elaine Ruffin, Daniel (Lisa) Johnson, Rochelle (Johnny) Smith, Noell (Jolanda) Berry, Donna Berry, and the late Terry Price (Louis) Tinson. Son of the late Henry Price Sr. and Amelia Price. Brother of Lionel Price, Henry (Lorraine) Price, and the late Dorothy Anderson, Edna Lloyd, Beulah Mae Duplessis, Gertrude Yates, Warren, Wilbert, and Donald Price Sr., also survived by 28 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Second Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Second Baptist Church, 2836 Sullen Place, New Orleans, LA Tuesday, May 28, 2019at 10:00a.m. Pastor Andre Sigler officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Westlawn Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019