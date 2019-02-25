Curtis Robert Sr. of Norco, affectionately known to his family as "Pop," passed away on February 23, 2019. He was born on February 20, 1927 to his parents Albert and Odette Robert. Pop served in the United States Navy for over 9 years including service during World War II. Although he was born in Luling, he spent the majority of his life in Norco where he raised his family. Pop retired from Shell Chemical in 1984 and since spent his retirement bowling and dancing with friends, as well as with family. He was a member of the "Yard Boys" for Sacred Heart Church and a devote parishioner to the same. He enjoyed his membership with "The Oldies But Goodies Dance & Social Club." Pop was a dedicated family member, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, a loyal patriot, and an honorable man who continually put the needs of others above his own. He was preceded in death by his wife, Milda Heurtin Robert, his brother, Albert "Tootie" Robert, his sisters, Germaine Robert Davis and Betty Robert Lambert, and his two youngest sons, Mark and Barry Robert. He is survived by his eldest sons, Curtis Jr. and Michael Robert, his grandchildren, Natalie Robert Wright, Benjamin, Nicole, Monique, Victor, and Sarah Robert, as well as his two great-grandchildren, Tristan and Eli Wright. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, 821 Fourth St. Norco, LA on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00AM. Visitation will begin at 9AM until service time. Interment will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Mausoleum in Destrehan, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary