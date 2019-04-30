The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 ST PHILIP ST
New Orleans, LA 70116-2936
(504) 581-4411
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church
2008 Marigny St
New Orleans, LA
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church
2008 Marigny St
New Orleans, LA
Cynthia Bart Dunnaway

Cynthia Bart Dunnaway Obituary
Cynthia Bart Dunnaway entered into eternal rest peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 AM. Beloved mother of Roy Dunnaway and Edward (Stella) Dunnaway, Sr. Darling sister of Brenda Bart Batiste and Godfrey Louis Bart. Lovely grandmother of Edward (Sierra). Amazing aunt of April Lasalle, Keshia Grey and Sean Lasalle. Ms. Dunnaway was preceded in death by her wonderful parents, Mr. Edward J. Bart and Mrs. Norma B. Bart. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral. A Celebration of Life honoring Ms. Cynthia Bart Dunnaway will be held at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, 2008 Marigny St., New Orleans, LA 70117 on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 AM, Rev. Donald C. Jeanjacques, Sr., Officiating. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation 8 AM IN THE CHURCH. Please sign guestbook online at www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019
