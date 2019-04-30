|
Cynthia Bart Dunnaway entered into eternal rest peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 AM. Beloved mother of Roy Dunnaway and Edward (Stella) Dunnaway, Sr. Darling sister of Brenda Bart Batiste and Godfrey Louis Bart. Lovely grandmother of Edward (Sierra). Amazing aunt of April Lasalle, Keshia Grey and Sean Lasalle. Ms. Dunnaway was preceded in death by her wonderful parents, Mr. Edward J. Bart and Mrs. Norma B. Bart. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral. A Celebration of Life honoring Ms. Cynthia Bart Dunnaway will be held at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, 2008 Marigny St., New Orleans, LA 70117 on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 AM, Rev. Donald C. Jeanjacques, Sr., Officiating. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation 8 AM IN THE CHURCH.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019