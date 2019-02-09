Cynthia ("Cindy") Lee Conner Carlson passed away peacefully at home on the morning of February 6, 2019. Cindy is survived by her children, Jeffery Allan Carlson and Erica Danielle Carlson Arrington (Trey); granddaughter, Delilah Rose Arrington; her mother, Lucina "Lucy" Garcia Conner; brothers Harold L. Conner (Nancy), Lawrence "Larry" C. Conner (Toni), and Richard "Ricky" M. Conner (Kori); nieces Kristen R. Conner and Courtney L. Conner; nephew Brian T. Conner; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Martin "Marty" Carriere Conner, who we know has her at his side; by her brother, Brian David Conner; and by her former husband and father of Jeffery and Erica, Robert Carlson. Cindy devoted her life to the care of others. Her strength and determination are best defined by her ability to raise two beautiful children as a single mother, while completing her studies to become a nurse. She taught them by example: independence, honesty, dedication, and tenacity, tempered with realism, compassion, love, and vulnerability. Cindy graduated salutatorian from LSU School of Nursing, and in 1993 she realized her goal of becoming an RN. In her early years of service, she brought many lives into the world as a labor & delivery nurse; in later years, she worked in hospice, bringing care and dignity to her patients as they departed. In her current role as Case Manager at Ochsner Medical Center, Cindy's passion and dedication allowed her to bring comfort and reassurance to those who needed it most. While some may call this her "job," Cindy considered it to be her privilege and honor. Although Cindy was well-outnumbered by the boys in the family, having four brothers to contend with fit right in with her drive and strong sense of purpose. Cindy was the fixer – the person everyone looked to when there was a problem. When she said everything would be all right, you believed her beyond doubt. She could unite the family in times of need, and make us laugh in times of sorrow. A self-proclaimed foodie, Cindy was always excited to gather family and friends to try a new restaurant. Some of her most precious memories were of family vacations where everyone sat at one meal while planning the next, all the while laughing for doing so. Crawfish boils were the way to celebrate holidays, milestones, accomplishments, and sometimes, nothing at all. She most loved spending time with her children, Jeffery and Erica, and was so very proud of them. There was no hiding her joy when Delilah wanted "CC" to hold her, and she openly cherished being able to spoil her granddaughter at every turn. To us, Cindy was mother, grandmother, hija, and sister. To the world, she was nurse, caregiver, co-worker, and friend. May we always honor her life and her memory by fearlessly standing up for what is right, advocating to help those in need, taking care of each other without question, and by loving each other without condition. Visitation will be at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 pm. with Mass following. Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park. The family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to Bridge House Grace House at www.bridgehouse.org or by mail at 4150 Earhart Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary