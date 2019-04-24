Cynthia Marie Bell Matthews, age 67 was born on November 12, 1951 and passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington Senior High School and the Supervisor of the Textiles Department at the Lighthouse of the Blind before retiring in November 2018. Wife of Stephenson Matthews. Daughter of the late Albertha Brimmer Bell and Rev. James Bell, Sr. Mother of Teelye Matthews. Sister of Carol Harris (the late Willie), Dolly Brumfield (Edwin, Sr.), Elma Webster (Donny, Sr.), Josephine Brown (David, Sr.), Della Bell Washington (Joseph), James Bell, Jr., Norman Bell (the late Wanda Jean), Floyd Bell (Wanda) and the late Elijah Limeaux, Albertha Bell Cooks and Dezray and Gil Bell, Sr. Also survived by 3 Grandchildren, Damian Matthews, Da'Mia and Ta'Lia Severan and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers, Members and Staff of Sixth B.C., Loving Four B.C., Second Mt. Calvary B.C., Pilgrim Rest B. C., Lighthouse of the Blind and the Orleans Parish School Board are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Sixth Baptist Church, 928 Felicity Street from 9:30 am until 11:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 am. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary