Cynthia "Cindy" Falcon Meyers, obtained her angel wings, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 71, and is now home with her mom and dad. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lionel Joseph Falcon and Mary Champagne Falcon. Cindy is the beloved wife of James "Jimmy" Meyers. She is the loving mother of Cary Lauland Jr. (Shelley) and Christi Lauland Houin (Jeff). She is the devoted Nana of Cameron Houin, Maggie Houin, Sadie Cox (JD), Mollie Harkey (Matthew), Chloe Lauland, and Zach Lauland. She is the loving great- grandmother of Tatum Harkey and Henry Cox. She is the cherished sister of Elizabeth Falcon Sumrall (Charles) and Jody Joseph Falcon (Rachelle). She is the special aunt of Sara Turner (Troy), Blakely Sumrall, Slade Turner, Mary Claire Sumrall, Olivia Falcon, Caroline Falcon, Jack Falcon, Ava Falcon, and Meredith Falcon Haimowitz (Michael). Cindy was a sweet giving spirit who lived for her family and friends whom brought much joy to her life. She is already missed by those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday, March 4, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 PM from the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Mausoleum, Westwego, LA. Pallbearers for the Mass will be, Charles Sumrall, Jody Falcon, Larry Fayette, Zachary Lauland, Troy Turner, JD Cox, Matthew Harkey, Darryl Dufour, Jack Falcon, and Jon Falcon. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.org. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019