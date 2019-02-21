|
Cynthia Petty Moss entered into eternal peace on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the age of 67. She was a native of Crown Point, LA and a resident of New Orleans, LA. Beloved mother of Floyd Michael Moss III, and Christia Michelle Moss. Former wife of Floyd Michael Moss Jr. Daughter of the late Joseph L. Petty Sr. and Emelda Jackson Petty. Sister of Charmaine (Peter) Burney, Connie (Jerry) Holmes, Eartha (Craige) Palmer, Leatrice (Kevin) Wells, Lisa (Rolando) Brown, Bernetta, Joseph Jr., and Kenzith Petty. Devoted niece of Angelina Rankins, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of New Zion Christian Family Worship Center and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at New Zion Christian Family Worship Center, 5040 Taravella Rd., Marrero, LA on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Carnell Bridges Host Pastor - Elder Eric Wells officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Greater St. John Baptist Church Cemetery-Barataria, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com.
