Cynthia Sanborn Smith Putnam died peacefully among family at her Covington, LA home on Tuesday, March 12. She was 82. Cynthia was born August 25, 1936, to Cynthia Sanborn Ware and Charles Magill Smith. She grew up in Virginia and Tennessee, and graduated from St. Martin's Episcopal School in Metairie, LA. She received a Bachelor's degree from LSU Medical Center School of Nursing, where she was Salutatorian of her class. She practiced as a public health nurse in Metairie, LA. During her career she participated in several medical mission trips to South America with Trinity Church, and took Spanish classes in order to better communicate with her patients. She was an active advocate for human and animal rights on large and small scales; she regularly contributed to campaigns and charities she was passionate about. Upon retirement, Cynthia moved to Covington to be closer to her children and grandchildren, and became a fixture in the community. She filled her house with her extensive library, local artwork, and rescue cats, and in her free time she enjoyed taking algebra classes, taking on ambitious knitting and sewing projects, and performing random and anonymous acts of kindness. She made an effort to know and befriend everyone from her neighbors to her friends at the post office, and every Christmas distributed her famous pralines and Heavenly Hash throughout the community. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gorham Joseph Putnam, Cynthia is survived by two daughters, Rosamond and Meredyth (with Christoffer); grandchildren Clifton Cooper, Avery Friend, Christoffer Friend, and Carter Friend; husband Calhoun Winton and his sons, Jay Winton (with Peggy) and Will Winton; sisters Meredith Ramsey and Tamara Gamble; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and her two devoted feline companions, Oleander and Princeton. A memorial service will be conducted in Sewanee, TN. 