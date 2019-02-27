|
Daisy Mae Harris entered into eternal rest on February 15, 2019. Daughter of the late Johnson and Gertrude Harris. Mother of Carolyn Nevills, Carney Harris, Tammy Harris, Darryl Harris and Trenell Harris. Sister of Ceolia Harris and Dorothy Walls. Grandmother of Talaka Harris, Temeka Harris, Natasha Harris, Earl Nevills Jr., Darryl Harris Jr., Keyanna Harris, Ezell Harris Jr., Latoya Harris, Nanell Harris and Daraneka Williams. Great Grandmother of Wallace Harris, Maurice Hines, Temon Anderson, and Eben Nevills. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of Guiding Light Baptist Church, are invited to attend the funeral at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Guiding Light Baptist Church, 2012 Washington Ave. Rev. Gilbert R. Washington Jr. officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share online condolences.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019