Daisy Myrl Bratcher passed away on May 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospice in River Ridge, LA. Mrs. Bratcher was born on June 5, 1929 in Butler County, KY to the late Stewart Newton and Lydia McKinney Parks. She was of the Apostolic Pentecostal faith and attended the FPC of Chalmette. Beloved wife of the late Willie Ray Bratcher. Mother of Kathryn Hays, Martha Wyatt (Jeff), Gordon Bratcher (Mary), Sandra Hight (Jim), and late infant son Willie Dean Bratcher. Grandmother of John Thomas Hays, Angelia Cutchin, Jonathan Wyatt, Lenora Meche, Amanda Hedrick, Lisa Smith, Janet Woodward, Felicia Bushwitz, and James Ray Hight. Great-Grandmother of eight children. Memorial Services will be held at the Randazzo's Restaurant, 4462 Wabash St. Metairie, LA on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 2, 2019

