Dalton Joseph Boutte Sr., a lifelong resident of Algiers, LA entered into eternal rest on May 27, 2019, at the age of 91. Dalton was the son of the late Marie Millaud Boutte and Leonard Boutte. Loving husband of the late Lorraine Boutte. Devoted brother to the late Grace Landry, Rudolph, Marcel, and Joyce Boutte. Dalton graduated from LB Landry High School, then joined the US Army, serving in WWII, as a Military Policeman. Dalton worked for Entergy Corporation for 37 years, until his retirement in 1988. Dalton was the proud father of four children; Dalton Boutte, Jr. (Brenda), Cherrie Guilfo (Thomas), Dwight Boutte (Tracie), and Michael Boutte, Sr. Pawpaw to seven grandchildren, Tracy Williams, Melanie Kelley, Erica Scott, Dalton, III, Olivia, Michael, Jr., and Ryan Boutte; eleven great-grandchildren, Reko, Haile and Savanna Williams; Remi, Lilli, and Nickalas Kelley; Evangeline, Grace, Bowen, and Brinnon, Jr.; Scott, and Hayden Boutte. Special friend of Harry Kerlegan. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 6201 Stratford Place, New Orleans, LA 70131 on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Visitation from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil Street. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019