Dalton Joseph Cantrelle Sr. passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 76. Father of Angel Cantrelle and Dalton Cantrelle Jr (Leslie). Son of the late Armongene and Beulah Lombas Cantrelle. Brother of Leona Schoenberger, Dolores Boer, Doris Rojas, Carolyn Savoie, Edward Cantrelle, Roy Cantrelle, and Wilfred Cantrelle, as well as the late Tony Cantrelle, Ernest Cantrelle, Eugene Cantrelle, and Clara Belle Despaux. Brother-in-law of Debbie Prejeant (Gary). Grandfather of Dalton Cantrelle III and Lainie Cantrelle. He is also survived by one aunt-in-law, Barbara "Shu" Rogers, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was a hard worker who provided for his family, who worked as a fisherman and as a paint foreman. He loved his family, and thoroughly enjoyed fishing. He will be greatly missed. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will be in Westlawn South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church in the Home in his name. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary