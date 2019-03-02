|
Dalton P. "Del" Bernard passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the age of 83. He is survived by his children, Charles Bernard (Angie), Susan Bruce (Jeff), Michael Bernard (Lori) and Blaine Bernard (Pam); 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Neilson Bernard and Larry Bernard; a sister, Charlene Barrient and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiltz Bernard and Flora Bordelon Bernard; a brother, Stafford Bernard; four sisters, Ivylee Royal, Delores Bernard, Florida Bernard and Eloise Glaviano and his longtime companion, Patricia Corcoran. Del was a contractor who owned and operated Bernard Siding. His passion, besides the horses, was riding to the country and finding a new place for purchasing cracklins. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. The online guestbook is available is at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 10, 2019