The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden of Memories
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 833-3786
Resources
More Obituaries for Dalton Bernard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dalton P. "Del" Bernard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dalton P. "Del" Bernard Obituary
Dalton P. "Del" Bernard passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the age of 83. He is survived by his children, Charles Bernard (Angie), Susan Bruce (Jeff), Michael Bernard (Lori) and Blaine Bernard (Pam); 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Neilson Bernard and Larry Bernard; a sister, Charlene Barrient and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiltz Bernard and Flora Bordelon Bernard; a brother, Stafford Bernard; four sisters, Ivylee Royal, Delores Bernard, Florida Bernard and Eloise Glaviano and his longtime companion, Patricia Corcoran. Del was a contractor who owned and operated Bernard Siding. His passion, besides the horses, was riding to the country and finding a new place for purchasing cracklins. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. The online guestbook is available is at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden of Memories
Download Now