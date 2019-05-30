Rev. Dan Flanagan, an amazing man of God who was much loved, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 23, 2019 at the age of 85. He was the associate pastor and then pastor of First Assembly of God in Metairie where he dedicated his life for 50 years. His love for people and his sacrificial service to God will long be remembered and treasured by all who knew him. Daniel was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Paulette R. Flanagan, his parents, Rev. Barney W. Flanagan and Alice S. Flanagan, whose Godly example greatly influenced his life, his brothers Rev. David F. Flanagan, Nathan B. Flanagan LCDR (Retired) USN, Rev. James R. Flanagan, and sister, Rebecca G. Flanagan. He is survived by daughter Lena F. Farr (Stuart) and grandson Jack Walter Hollie Farr, the apple of his eye. He is also survived by his brother Rev. Samuel 'Sammy' C. Flanagan (Miriam) and many cherished nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. A celebration of Pastor Danny's life will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, on Monday, June 3rd. Visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by a service in the Chapel at 1:00 pm. Your presence will be a blessing and afford the family the opportunity to hear of his impact on your life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Greater New Orleans Adult & Teen Challenge, 1905 Franklin Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117 in honor of Rev. Daniel G. Flanagan. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 3, 2019