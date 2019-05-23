Dan L. Bright Jr. was born in New Orleans, LA on September 4, 1948 to the late Dan L. Bright, Sr. and the late Mildred Joseph Gainey. He entered into eternal rest on May 12, 2019. He was the oldest son of eight children. Mr. Bright is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rose P. Bright; oldest son Dan L. Bright III, daughter Donna Marie Bright, 2 God children: Shantel Wright and Chante Gabriel; 5 sisters: Anita Bright of Chattanooga TN, Danette (Albert) Walker of Houston TX, Beverly Filmore of New Orleans LA, Paula (Robert) Stephens of San Francisco CA, Karen Hansberry of Marrero LA, Danita and Michelle Bright of Columbus GA; 3 brothers: Nathaniel L. Bright of Columbus GA, Billy and Tommy Madison. Mr. Bright also leaves to cherish his memories 7 grandchildren: Roneisha Hunter, Ricketta Bridges, Danyelle & Dana Christmas, Dan L. Bright IV, Llonyi Marshall and Meegan Butler; 6 great grandchildren: Adolph, Amelia, Skye, Deyonnie, Mason and Major; 3 sisters in law: Gennifer (Charles) Ratliff, Angelina Richardson and Tina Perry; 1 brother in law Fatel Perry; 2 dedicated nurses: Tabatha Edmond and Bridget Swafford of Amedisys Home Health, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son Don L. Bright, granddaughter DeeDee and stepbrother Kenneth L. Bright. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Elder Stephanie Press, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery and Mausoleum, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019