Dana Jo Higginbotham passed away after battling cancer on April 18, 2019 at the age of 43. She is survived by her son, Thomas Colomb (Tanya), mother Jolane Higginbotham, fiancé Tracy Burns, and her siblings, Debra Burton, Michael Burton, Paula Hymel, Jason Burton, Heather Loupe (Justin), and Valerie Higginbotham, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and family members. She is preceded in death by her father, Bobby Higginbotham. Dana Jo loved music and singing karaoke. She lived her life to the fullest and will be missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019
