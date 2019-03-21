Danette Eola Harrison entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the age of 68. She was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Danette was a graduate of L. B. Landry Class of 1968. Devoted mother of Derrick Holmes. Loving daughter of the late Alberta Mitchell Thornton and Dorance Harrison. Granddaughter of the late Bertrand Mitchell and Orelia Jolibore. Sister of John Harrison, Robert Harrison, Troy Thornton, Eleanor Thornton, Allison Thornton, and the late Dorance Harrison and Rod Thornton; also survived by 3 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family and members of L. B. Landry High School Class of 1968 are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named parlor. Interment: Will Be Private. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary