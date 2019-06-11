October 24, 1935 – May 22, 2019 Daniel B. Hanna was born on October 24, 1935, in Mishawauka, Indiana, the son of Russell and Jane Hanna. He served as a Merchant Marine before attending both Wabash College and Aurora College, receiving his Bachelor's Degree from Aurora in 1957. He then attended Seabury-Western Theological Seminary, graduating in 1960 with a Bachelor's in Divinity. In 1961, he was ordained to the priesthood of the Episcopal Church and assigned to be Rector of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Buffalo, NY, where he remained for four years. He served as Assistant to the Rector of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Grayslake, Illinois, while he continued his studies at Northwestern University. In, 1966, he received a Master's degree in Sociology from Northwestern. Fr. Hanna was then a caseworker for the Cook County Department of Public Aid and obtained a Master of Science in Industrial Relations from Loyola University of Chicago in 1983. For almost 20 years, he was employed by the Mental Health and Mental Retardation Services in Aurora, Illinois, and served as its Executive Director until his retirement in 2000. Despite "retiring" to New Orleans, Fr. Hanna found a new home at St. Anna's Episcopal Church. He gradually resumed his work as a priest, serving at St. Anna's for many more years. After a long final illness, on May 22, 2019, our Lord called one of His favorites home. Fr. Hanna loved God and all of His creations. His friends and family loved him for his kindness, his generosity of spirit, his fierce commitment to his causes and ideals, and his devotion to those he loved. He also loved his motorcycle, taking many trips to visit family throughout the years, and he was an avid photographer. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Russell. He is survived by many loving cousins and friends. A requiem Mass will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Anna's Episcopal Church, 1313 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana. Visitation will start at 5:00 pm, followed by the mass at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to St. Anna's. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary