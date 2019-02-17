On February 13th, 2019, at 3:30 P.M., Daniel Ernest Haro Jr, RPH, PHD rejoined his parents, Daniel Ernest Haro Sr and Rene Louise Parker Haro, and his brother, Rene Parker Haro, in God's Kingdom. He was a devout Catholic, a fisherman, a husband, and a beloved father and grandfather. He leaves behind an adoring and loving family: His wife of 52 years, .Sandra Catherine Rousset Haro, his two children, Daniel Ernest Haro III (and his son) and Dominic Edward Haro, Also, one grandson, Hunter W Haro, whom he loved immensely. He is also survived by his two remaining brothers, Gregory Louis Haro Sr (married to Kay), Jeffery Lynn Haro (married to Mary Beth), and numerous nephews and nieces. He was 77 and had been afflicted with Parkinson's. Dan was born in New Orleans on June 18, 1941, and was an accomplished pharmacist, business owner, boy scout, and catholic. He attended high school at St. Aloysius. He enlisted into the Air National Guard and was honorably discharged after serving his time and performing his duty. Dan attended Loyola University for his undergraduate degree, finishing in 1964 with a B.S. in Pharmacy. He was admitted to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy in June of 1964. He was awarded a PHD from Loyola University and continued practicing Pharmacy as a Doctor of Pharmacy, ending his career as the owner of Professional Pharmacy in 2005. He served on the Catholic Committee on Scouting for many years. Dan gave 41 years to the practice of pharmacy, retiring in August of 2005 at the subtle request of Hurricane Katrina. He loved his family first and foremost, was known for his generosity, strength, wisdom and gentleness, and was well respected by all who knew him. More than any of his accomplishments, he cherished his role as a father and grandfather the most. Dan was a New Orleans native, born and raised, he enjoyed and participated in all of the traditions and festivities, riding in Alla, Elks and as a Charter Member of Endymion. New Orleans remained his love, his home, and his place of business until 2007 when he moved to his retirement home on the Tickfaw River in Springfield/Killian, Louisiana. His last years were difficult due to health concerns, but throughout it all he wore a brave face, and pushed himself to enjoy his loved ones. Despite his difficulties, he fought through everything, never giving up, and in the end died peacefully, at his home, with his family by his side, as he had always been by theirs. To know him was to love him, and he you. He will be well-remembered, and badly missed. Services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Jacob Schoen & Son, 3827 Canal St., New Orleans, LA. Public visitation from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, a Catholic Mass at 12:15PM. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery to follow. Condolences mat be expressed at www.schoenfh.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Dan's name to . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary