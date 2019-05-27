Services Honaker Funeral Home 1751 Gause Blvd. West Slidell , LA 70469 (985) 641-1900 Resources More Obituaries for Daniel Wehr Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daniel James "Danno" Wehr

Daniel James "Danno" Wehr, age 70, was fatally injured while riding a 2019 Slingshot motorcycle on Thursday, May 23, 2019. A resident of Slidell, Louisiana, since 2003, he was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on December 6, 1948. While in his teens, the family moved to West Bloomfield, Michigan. He obtained an undergraduate degree at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, in 1971. This coincided with his father's graduation from Lawrence Institute of Technology and his sister's graduation from high school, and a photograph featuring them appeared in the Pontiac Press newspaper. In 1978, he received a juris doctorate from The Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, and began a private law practice. In 1983 at the age of 35, he became an FBI Special Agent and passionately pursued his dream job over the ensuing 22 years until his mandatory retirement in December 2005. A brilliant attorney, he enjoyed enormous success in achieving prosecutions in many notable cases and his work with the FBI took him to all areas of the U.S. and beyond, to include The United Arab Emirates while working on the investigation of the 9/11/2001 terrorist attack. He had a key role working with Department of Justice investigating allegations of campaign fund-raising abuses by the 1996 Clinton reelection campaign, for which he was pictured and quoted on the front page of USA Today newspaper while testifying before Congress. Over the course of his FBI career he served in various agent and supervisory capacities in offices located in Phoenix, Arizona, where he met and married the love of his life, Sissy, also a career agent; FBI Headquarters, Washington, D.C.; Albany, New York; Little Rock, Arkansas; and New Orleans. Louisiana. He was especially proud to have served on the SWAT and Evidence Response Teams. In retirement, his many fascinating tales of field work and "catching the bad guys" mesmerized his nieces, nephews and countless friends. He was a life-long motorcycle enthusiast and was a long-standing member of Harley Owners Group, serving as chapter Director in Little Rock and later holding numerous office positions in Slidell. He was active in the American Legion as a Son of Legion (SAL), honoring his father's WWII service and that of all veterans, and was a founding member of American Legion Riders Post 185. He served as president of his subdivision Home Owners Association for seven years. In all these endeavors, he lent his legal expertise to developing bylaws and charters. He was also active with the Patriot Guard Riders providing escorts for funerals of military veterans and first responders. He cherished being part of a monthly poker group for the past 15 years, and taking biking trips with his many friends as well as visiting old friends. He was a kind man, always a gentleman, and was much loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Lee Wehr and Dolores Campoli Wehr. Surivors include his beloved wife of 32 years, Sissy Hampton Wehr; children Jeffrey Wehr and Alexander Wehr; brother David (Marsha) Wehr and sister Donna (Jim) Walters; brothers- and sisters-in law Gene (Phyllis) Hampton, Michael (Eds) Hampton, Louis (Vicki) Hampton, Dewey Hampton, Ronald Hampton; sisters-in-law Debbie (Bob) Jacobs and Cathy (Scotty) Ebberbach; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many loyal friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Services at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West, Slidell, on Friday, May 31 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation hours 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Road, Slidell at 12:30 p.m. Donations to American Legion Post 185, 1680 St. Ann Place, Slidell, LA 70460 are preferred in lieu of flowers. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 27 to May 31, 2019